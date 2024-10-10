Projections show Randy Boissonnault to finish third in Edmonton Centre

Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault (Edmonton Centre, AB) would come in third place in his riding if an election was held now, according to projections conducted by 338Canada. The Liberals would finish in third place in Edmonton Centre with 23% of the vote, according to the projections. 338Canada said Edmonton Centre was a likely Conservative gain. In response, the Conservatives would come in first place (40%). The NDP would finish in second place (31%). While the Liberals would place third, the People’s Party of Canada was fourth (2%) and the Greens came fifth (1%). 338Canada said the Conservatives had a 96% chance of winning in Edmonton Centre. However, it found the NDP had a 4% chance of winning, and the Liberals had a less than 1% chance. Text messages published by Global News in June raised questions about whether or not Boissonnault engaged with his former business partner on deals one year after he became a cabinet minister, but he denied he was the Randy referenced in the exchange.The text exchange happened in 2022 and was between Global Health Imports co-founder Stephen Anderson and Ghaoui Group, LLC Principal Malvina Ghaoui. In conversation with Ghaoui, Anderson said Randy told him to “be available in 15 for a partner call.”Former Alberta United Conservative Party candidate Sayid Ahmed (Edmonton-Decore) confirmed on Tuesday he had won the Conservative nomination for Edmonton Centre. .Former Alberta UCP candidate wins Conservative nomination for Edmonton Centre .Ahmed thanked his volunteers and supporters for making his win a reality. “My sincere thanks to @jameskcumming for his long standing service and for helping to build our party in Edmonton Centre,” said Ahmed..Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday Boissonnault will serve as the ministerial lead for Jasper as it rebuilds after the wildfire..Trudeau appoints Randy Boissonnault as new ministerial lead for Jasper .As ministerial lead for Jasper, the Prime Minister’s Office said Boissonnault will lead the Canadian government’s work to support people and businesses in the town and to ensure it rebuilds stronger than ever. “Our government is here for the people of Jasper,” said Trudeau. The projections were part of a statistical model of electoral outcomes based on opinion bolls, election history, and demographic data. No margin of error was assigned to them.