Prolife Alberta leader denounces government for keeping abortion clinic bubble zones law

Prolife Alberta Executive Director Richard Dur said the government does not care about freedom of expression because it will not be repealing the law barring protests outside abortion clinics. By allowing bubble zones around abortion clinics, Dur said it prevents pro-life Albertans from engaging in demonstrations outside them. “And that impedes their right to free speech and expression,” said Dur in a Friday interview. “It also prevents pro-life Albertans from offering alternatives to those seeking to end the life of their child.” If pro-life Albertans were able to demonstrate closer to abortion clinics, he said they could “offer hope and alternatives to women who are making a life and death decision.” He added bubble zones prohibit this unfairly. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith defended prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson amid him being investigated by the College of Psychologists and Behaviour Analysts of Ontario. If free speech is good enough for Peterson, Dur said it should be good enough for other people. He predicted Peterson would oppose bubble zones. Since Smith will not be eliminating bubble zones, he said he finds it concerning that she supports them and accused her of stifling freedom of expression. Prolife Alberta has been advocating to MLAs to bring in a common sense policy about bubble zones. In the end, he said freedom will prevail. At the moment, he said Prolife Alberta was looking into legal action against the law. Since the Criminal Code of Canada prohibits harassment, he pointed out it is excessive and unnecessary. While Smith has defended freedom of expression, he said he finds it hypocritical for her to support bubble zones. He added it is a common sense measure she could pass easily and would receive widespread agreement across political parties. Alberta NDP legislation to create bubble zones around abortion clinics in the province passed in 2018 after United Conservative Party MLAs opted not to vote on it. The Protecting Choice for Women Accessing Healthcare Act aimed to reduce harassment patients and staff experience outside abortion clinics.“Alberta women are tired of being bullied and harassed when they access healthcare,” said former Alberta health minister Sarah Hoffman. The Alberta government confirmed on Friday it will not be making any changes to the law barring protests outside abortion clinics. .Alberta government won't repeal abortion clinic bubble zones law .Alberta Health said the bubble zones law will remain in place. “We have no plans to make changes,” said Alberta Health.