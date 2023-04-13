Smith PHG
Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Prolife Alberta says Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is forcing the hand of pro-life Albertans to oppose her leadership.

Speaking with the media on Tuesday, Smith stated: “A UCP government under my leadership will not delist any medical services or prescriptions now covered by Alberta health insurance. No exceptions.”

Premier Danielle Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(9) comments

gporter
gporter

I'm against abortion , except in certain circumstances, such as incest, rape, a medical emergency that sort of thing. But at the same time I don't believe the Government has the right to involve themselves in this topic, that also includes paying for abortions that don't fall into the above reasons. Unless a law is pass that states abortion after a certain point in the pregnancy is murder, and be able to prove it, then its legal right up until the child is born, immoral but legal.

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

I'm dead set against abortion and don't want a nickle of my tax dollars to pay for it, but that me. There should be an option for people to pay taxes for it, only the tax generated from that go to paying for abortions, nothing more; that would be a small step to a complex problem that will always be with us.

Report Add Reply
ABeth
ABeth

I agree that prolife deserve a seat at the table and that abortion being legal till 9 months is absolutely disturbing. But it’s clear that if UCP brought this up, they would lose this election. Most Albertans, sadly, are indoctrinated into believing that killing a baby frees a mother. It’s tragic but where we are. If they get in, I pray that it’s something that can be brought to light.

Report Add Reply
howard
howard

By not supporting the UCP, does that mean supporting the NDP ? There are really no viable alternatives at this time.

Report Add Reply
BERNHARTMARTENS
BERNHARTMARTENS

YES, so, Vote UCP. We dont need an alternative. We need to change what healthcare pays for.

Report Add Reply
crexplorer
crexplorer

Robust adoption support services would be a great thing to see made available in Alberta. Taxpayers are forced to pay to kill babies in the womb, and then forced to pay to bring in immigrants to replace all the dead babies. Killing babies ISN'T healthcare.

Report Add Reply
Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

Here we go again, special interest groups demanding we have more laws and rules. The last thing we need is more government sticking their noses into everything. We already have enough laws that nobody can even interpret and now we need more.?? I agree this is a very complex issue that will not and cannot be settled by any politician. This is something that the socialist nuttly will use as a political move.

Report Add Reply
BERNHARTMARTENS
BERNHARTMARTENS

I agree it has nothing to do with politics, but politicians make the laws. Get the UCP a majority in the election. Then lets get this tax funded killing off the books. It should be paid for by whoever is wanting it.

Report Add Reply
mcumming
mcumming

Abortion has nothing to do with politics as it basically comes down to personal choice. How can we vote for such a variable.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.