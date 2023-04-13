Prolife Alberta says Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is forcing the hand of pro-life Albertans to oppose her leadership.
Speaking with the media on Tuesday, Smith stated: “A UCP government under my leadership will not delist any medical services or prescriptions now covered by Alberta health insurance. No exceptions.”
“What does this have to do with abortion, you ask?” Executive Director of Prolife Alberta Richard Dur said.
“It means that this year (just like the year before and the year before that) approximately 12,000 babies will lose their life by abortion in Alberta, 12,000 babies, every year in Alberta, at taxpayers expense.”
Prolife Alberta is a group of women and men committed to promoting pro-life public policy in Alberta, through politics.
On Tuesday, Smith said “fear and smear politics” by the NDP does not work as she announced the UCP's Public Health Guarantee (PHG).
The premier said the PHG is a commitment to Albertans and that the UCP is fully committed to Alberta’s publicly-funded healthcare system.
Smith said under a re-elected UCP government, no Albertan will ever have to pay for a doctor out of pocket.
“It means that Alberta's most vulnerable — preborn babies and their moms — will continue to be left to fend for themselves,” Dur said.
“It means that the status quo of publicly funded, abortion-on-demand will continue unabated in our province for years to come. It means that the immoral status-quo of abortion-on-demand during all nine months of pregnancy — fully paid for with your tax dollars will remain unchanged.”
Dur said he understands why Smith said what she said.
“She's worried that the NDP will attack her on healthcare and that she'll lose the provincial election,” Dur said.
“Well, the NDP will attack her on healthcare anyways (remember the fabled 'hidden agenda' former Prime Minister Stephen Harper was repeatedly accused of during federal election campaigns?). Similarly, those who don't trust premier Smith on healthcare won't ever trust her — no matter what she says.”
It's an old political adage that “you don't make friends of your enemies by making enemies of your friends,” Dur added.
“Unfortunately, Smith's statements make an enemy of her friends in the pro-life movement,” Dur said.
“Let me explain unless Danielle Smith comes out with some kind of policy that will advocate for Alberta's preborn, Danielle Smith is forcing the hand of pro-life Albertans to oppose her leadership.”
Dur said to sacrifice the preborn for political power is not “worth the price.”
“Worse, it won't work. Those who don't trust premier Smith on healthcare still won't trust her — no matter what she says. And all the while, Alberta's preborn babies and their moms remain left in the lurch,” Dur said.
“Abortion in Alberta is publicly funded yet it's mostly privately delivered and for-profit. Yet somehow in 2023 in Alberta, it's acceptable to kill babies in the womb for profit in a private clinic at public expense.”
Dur said enough is enough already and that he believes abortion is not healthcare.
“Albertans shouldn't be footing the bill for an elective — and highly unregulated — 'procedure' that ends the life of a child in the womb,” Dur said.
“The more who learn the ugly truth about abortion the more who will stand up and say enough-is-enough! Help us speak the truth to Albertans.”
The Western Standard reached out to Smith for comment, but did not receive a response.
I'm against abortion , except in certain circumstances, such as incest, rape, a medical emergency that sort of thing. But at the same time I don't believe the Government has the right to involve themselves in this topic, that also includes paying for abortions that don't fall into the above reasons. Unless a law is pass that states abortion after a certain point in the pregnancy is murder, and be able to prove it, then its legal right up until the child is born, immoral but legal.
I'm dead set against abortion and don't want a nickle of my tax dollars to pay for it, but that me. There should be an option for people to pay taxes for it, only the tax generated from that go to paying for abortions, nothing more; that would be a small step to a complex problem that will always be with us.
I agree that prolife deserve a seat at the table and that abortion being legal till 9 months is absolutely disturbing. But it’s clear that if UCP brought this up, they would lose this election. Most Albertans, sadly, are indoctrinated into believing that killing a baby frees a mother. It’s tragic but where we are. If they get in, I pray that it’s something that can be brought to light.
By not supporting the UCP, does that mean supporting the NDP ? There are really no viable alternatives at this time.
YES, so, Vote UCP. We dont need an alternative. We need to change what healthcare pays for.
Robust adoption support services would be a great thing to see made available in Alberta. Taxpayers are forced to pay to kill babies in the womb, and then forced to pay to bring in immigrants to replace all the dead babies. Killing babies ISN'T healthcare.
Here we go again, special interest groups demanding we have more laws and rules. The last thing we need is more government sticking their noses into everything. We already have enough laws that nobody can even interpret and now we need more.?? I agree this is a very complex issue that will not and cannot be settled by any politician. This is something that the socialist nuttly will use as a political move.
I agree it has nothing to do with politics, but politicians make the laws. Get the UCP a majority in the election. Then lets get this tax funded killing off the books. It should be paid for by whoever is wanting it.
Abortion has nothing to do with politics as it basically comes down to personal choice. How can we vote for such a variable.
