Protestors gather outside Stay Free Alberta event in Wetaskiwin to 'remind' people about Treaties

Protestors gathered outside a Stay Free Alberta petition-signing event in Wetaskiwin on Saturday to "remind" Albertans about Treaties. "It's just a reminder, for reminding everybody that Treaty first," said one of the individuals in a video posted online, after claiming that the event was not a protest. "Treaty first, then Canada, then Alberta, and we're never going away. We'll always be here, and we're here to support everyone as well." The event in Wetaskiwin was debated in the week leading up to it, as it was being held in a city building rented to the event's organizers.Wetaskiwin City Council voted on whether to allow the political event to be held in a public building; the motion to cancel the event was defeated by a 4-2 vote.It is unclear how many people attended the petition-signing event. One X user described the parking lot as "full" at one point. Conversely, photos show roughly 20 people attending to voice their opposition to Alberta's independence and how First Nations are being treated. ."We've been giving and giving, and now, you know, we need that support," the individual in the video said. "We need that support to be strong, and we're here to advocate for everybody.""We shared our resources, and now there's abuse of it, and it's not only harming our children, but it's also harming everybody's children and their future as well. So, we need to unite and start working together. That's the purpose of Treaty."These individuals are just some of the many First Nations groups to have spoken out against Alberta independence and how the movement infringes on Treaty rights.There are currently three First Nations-led legal cases seeking to stop the Stay Free Alberta petition, arguing that Alberta independence would violate their rights and that the Government of Alberta violated constitutional rights when it introduced Bill 14 and reopened the door to an independence petition.On Thursday, Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation Chief Sheldon Sunshine called on Prime Miniter Makr Carney to come to Alberta for an "urgent" meeting with First Nations leaders regarding Alberta independence.