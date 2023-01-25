Mainstream media reports labelled him as a "Right-wing extremist" and he's an "active organizer of freedom convoy events in his area."
McDavid said in an interview at the time that it's time for Canada to "wake up."
"A drag queen was talking to children, we protested the fact that children do not need to be confused with a man dressed up in drag telling stories," McDavid said.
"God made man and woman and the child should have a chance to find that out on their own."
McDavid said he believes children are very impressionable until their early teens and should be allowed to form their "own authentic self."
"They should be doing child-appropriate activities and not have these adult-minded issues pushed on them."
McDavid admitted he wasn't stirred by the verbal abuse he received from some at the event while outside.
"These people were very hostile and pushing and swearing at us, it was very disturbing," McDavid said.
"I have nothing against any sexual orientation at all, I believe it should be kept from the children and allow them to grow naturally."
During storytime a fire alarm was pulled, according to McDavid.
"Yeah it had to have been a person who was attending the show that pulled the alarm because we (protestors) were all outside," McDavid said.
"We all bleed red and at the end of the day the prime minister pushes this sort of activity because it helps to weaken society and destroy the moral fabric of this country."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was the first world leader to appear on TV's "Drag Race" recently.
Since 2015, Trudeau has supported the LGBTQ2+ communities publicly at ‘pride parades’ across Canada and issued one of his many formal apologies for past injustices to LGBTQ2+ people.
According to a report published by Statistics Canada in 2021, the LGBTQ2+ communities now number one million in Canada, which would represent approximately 2.7% of the total population (up from just 1.7% in 2003.) The report contains some other interesting data, however. Apparently, for reasons unexplained, almost one-third of LGBTQ2+ Canadians are under 25 years of age — compared to only 7% over 65.
"This sh*t has to stop and this country needs to unite. All peoples, regardless of race, creed, sexual orientation," McDavid said.
(2) comments
These are ordinary Albertans standing up for themselves.
No Canadian would tolerate an individual on the street demanding people accept their particular brand of religion.......
Why should ANY CANADIAN allow fringe groups to force their brand of sexuality/lifestyle upon them or their children?
Good. Foolish events with no social value, definitely no value for kids.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.