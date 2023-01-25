protest signs outside of drag queen show in GP

"Storytime with Tiffany" was held at the Grande Prairie Public Library at 6 p.m. which made some residents in GP upset.

A drag queen story hour held in Grande Prairie (GP) on Tuesday evening was shut down by protestors after a fire alarm was pulled inside the building by a non-protestor sources say.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(2) comments

guest50
guest50

These are ordinary Albertans standing up for themselves.

No Canadian would tolerate an individual on the street demanding people accept their particular brand of religion.......

Why should ANY CANADIAN allow fringe groups to force their brand of sexuality/lifestyle upon them or their children?

PersonOne
PersonOne

Good. Foolish events with no social value, definitely no value for kids.

