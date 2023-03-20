Trudeau at Mont-Saint-Hilaire
Saskatchewan is in court against the Trudeau government’s “no more pipelines” legislation, with all the other provinces and territories participating except Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

On Wednesday and Thursday, led by Saskatchewan, the participating provinces are in the Supreme Court of Canada (SCC) arguing the federal environmental Impact Assessment Act (IAA) violates Section 92A of the Constitution Act and oversteps into the jurisdiction of the provinces. 

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

guest356
guest356

It is not just pipelines it is everything, Albertas high court wrote their worst case scenario that suggested they can tell us how much we can spend, how many children we can have, what we can eat. It is absolutely horrifying that they allowed this to even get to where it is. Go Premier Smith and get rid of this punitive and restrictive legislation.

Report Add Reply

