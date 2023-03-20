Saskatchewan is in court against the Trudeau government’s “no more pipelines” legislation, with all the other provinces and territories participating except Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
On Wednesday and Thursday, led by Saskatchewan, the participating provinces are in the Supreme Court of Canada (SCC) arguing the federal environmental Impact Assessment Act (IAA) violates Section 92A of the Constitution Act and oversteps into the jurisdiction of the provinces.
In May, the Alberta Court of Appeal (ACA) found the IAA and its regulations threatened provinces rights to control their natural resources by a court ruling of 4-1.
The Trudeau government appealed the ACA decision to the SCC.
“Last spring, the Alberta Court of Appeal held with the IAA, the federal government had taken a ‘wrecking ball’ to exclusive provincial jurisdiction under 92A,” said Saskatchewan’s Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre in a media release.
“This is precisely the kind of continued, unconstitutional, federal infringement that led to our passing the Saskatchewan First Act. Clearly, most provinces agree that the IAA is a significant federal overreach that will stop future infrastructure and resource development in Canada.”
The IAA, known as Bill C-69, authorized the federal government regulators to examine the effects of any major infrastructure project, such as highways, mines, and pipelines, for environmental impact and social issues.
“Saskatchewan’s position is this federal legislation constitutes an unconstitutional infringement of exclusive provincial jurisdiction in the area of resource development,” said the Saskatchewan government in a media release.
“Under the Constitution Act, provinces have exclusive jurisdiction over the development of natural resources, including their provincial environmental regulation.”
Alberta and Saskatchewan are in court together on a different case challenging the Trudeau government’s ban on “single-use plastics.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
It is not just pipelines it is everything, Albertas high court wrote their worst case scenario that suggested they can tell us how much we can spend, how many children we can have, what we can eat. It is absolutely horrifying that they allowed this to even get to where it is. Go Premier Smith and get rid of this punitive and restrictive legislation.
