Public Concerns Rise Over Lac La Biche Arrest Video

The Alberta RCMP is responding to a wave of public concern following a social media video that shows an officer from the Lac La Biche detachment arresting a man in the early hours of October 1, 2024. The footage, which has sparked debate over the officer's actions, is said to represent only a snapshot of a larger, more complex incident.At approximately 2 a.m. on that morning, police received a call from a family member about an intoxicated individual outside a residence. The man was reportedly being verbally aggressive and refusing to leave the premises. A lone officer was dispatched to the scene and attempted to arrest the suspect by placing him in handcuffs.According to the RCMP, the situation escalated when the man resisted arrest and assaulted the officer, delivering a punch to his head. The officer responded by attempting to deploy a Taser twice, but both attempts failed as the suspect continued to confront him. It was only when the individual briefly complied that the officer managed to gain control and successfully arrest him..Following the altercation, the suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the incident. After receiving medical attention, he was transported to the detachment, where he was charged with resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.In light of the incident and the concerns it has raised, the RCMP has initiated an internal review. This process aims to gather a comprehensive account of the events, including an examination of police training, policy adherence, and response protocols. The RCMP seeks to maintain transparency and accountability in the face of public scrutiny.