PUPPIES SLAUGHTERED: Fort Saskatchewan RCMP investigating disposal of dead dogs

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP is continuing to investigate the complaint of two deceased puppies that were located on a pedestrian path in the city in August. On August 14, a necropsy was conducted, determining the puppies died because of human involvement and suffered significant trauma, according to a Monday press release. Alberta RCMP said the puppies were determined to be male golden retrievers or a cross of them about six to eight weeks old. The Alberta RCMP said it is asking the public for assistance with this incident. It added it would like to speak with anyone who might have knowledge about those responsible for the puppies. Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to contact the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP Detachment at (780) 997-7900 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477. This ordeal comes after a dead kitten was found in the southwestern Calgary community of Kingsland on August 12, with peace officers finding him tied to a fence.READ MORE: Calgary Humane Society investigating after dead kitten found zip-tied to fenceThe incident prompted an investigation by the Calgary Humane Society (CHS). A necropsy found the animal suffered blunt force trauma to his head and abdomen.It comes after the CHS said it has found six kittens in various states of distress since May.