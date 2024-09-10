Alberta

PUPPIES SLAUGHTERED: Fort Saskatchewan RCMP investigating disposal of dead dogs

Four of the six puppies seized by the BC SPCA on Dec. 21, 2022 are seen huddled together after being removed from a North Okanagan property.
Four of the six puppies seized by the BC SPCA on Dec. 21, 2022 are seen huddled together after being removed from a North Okanagan property. Courtesy BC SPCA
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Death
Alberta Rcmp
Crime Stoppers
Fort Saskatchewan Rcmp
Kitten
Puppies
Golden Retriever
Fence
Path
Necropsy

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news