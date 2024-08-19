Alberta

Railways begin preparations for strike action; US operations unaffected

August 22, 2024 is the date when the Teamsters Union could go on strike or CP Rail and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railway could lock them out
August 22, 2024 is the date when the Teamsters Union could go on strike or CP Rail and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railway could lock them outWestern Standard Illustration
Loading content, please wait...
Strike Action
Cn
Rail
Steven Mackinnon
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC)
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news