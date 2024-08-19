Railways begin preparations for strike action; US operations unaffected

Canada’s major railways are taking steps to shut down their respective networks in the face of what is looking to be the biggest work stoppage in the country’s history.Both CN and Canadian Pacific on the weekend formally notified the Teamsters union that it would start locking out workers at the trike of midnight on Thursday.That’s when 9,300 employees are scheduled to walk off the job after contract negotiations bogged down last week. Separately, the Teamsters issue 72-hours strike notice in the absence of an agreement or binding arbitration — which isn’t forthcoming from the federal government."Unless there is an immediate and definite resolution to the labour conflict, CN will have no choice but to continue the phased and progressive shutdown of its network which would culminate in a lockout," it said in a statement. "Despite negotiations over the weekend, no meaningful progress has occurred, and the parties remain very far apart.”.Both sides accuse each other of negotiating in bad faith. The Teamsters say the rail companies are seeking concessions that would endanger worker safety.Specifically, the Teamsters say CP wants to “gut” safety-critical fatigue provisions, meaning crews would be forced to stay awake longer on their shifts.Added the union: “Unless parties reach last-minute agreements, a work stoppage will occur at 00:01 on Thursday, August 22.”Although a strike would have potentially serious ramifications for Canada’s economy, costing billions per day, both railroads operate extensive networks in the US and Mexico. Those would not be affected by a work outage on this side of the border..The irony is that contract talks are usually spaced a year apart, precisely to avoid the possibility of simultaneous strikes. Butt in 2022 the federal government introduced new rules on negotiation ‘fatigue’ which prompted CN to request a year-long extension to its own deliberations with the Teamsters.That meant both companies’ labour agreements expired at the end of 2023 without resolution. Talks have been going on ever since.The federal government could still intervene to force both sides back to the table, but all indications are that it won’t.Under article 107 of the federal labour code, newly-installed Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon can order the sides to enter binding arbitration like his predecessor, Seamus O'Regan, did to end a dockworkers strike in British Columbia in the summer of 2023.But MacKinnon last week rejected an arbitration request from CN and instead urged both sides to “put more effort” at the negotiating table.