Alberta

Rath says stories on Danielle Smith 'out of context'

Jeff Rath released an X post on Tuesday where he attempted to clarify what he said about the potential threat of a Danielle Smith leadership review, after taking heat for 'out of context' comments.
Jeff Rath placed under text that reads, "Rath clarifies reports."
Jeff Rath placed under text that reads, "Rath clarifies reports."WS Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Ableg
Jeff Rath
Alberta Ucp
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news