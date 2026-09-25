Alberta

RCMP charge suspect in Airdrie strip mall fire

Mounties charge Edmonton resident Jaideep Singh, 21, with arson following investigation into strip mall fire in Airdrie
RCMP vehicle
RCMP vehicleScreenshot: YouTube
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Alberta Rcmp
Arson
Airdrie Rcmp
Abfire
Airdrie Ab
Strip Mall Fire
Airdrie Fire Department
Airdrie fire
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