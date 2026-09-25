RCMP charge suspect in Airdrie strip mall fire

Airdrie RCMP have released the name of the individual charged with arson after a June 29 fire burned down a strip mall at 513 Centre Ave E in Airdrie.Jaideep Singh, 21, has been arrested and charged with arson.Singh is accused of starting the fire that burnt down eight businesses and caused at least $1 million of damages. Thankfully no one was injured as a result of the fire.At a press conference on Friday Cpl. Gina Slaney of the Alberta RCMP confirmed that, following a joint investigation with the Airdrie Fire Department, the cause of the fire was, in fact, arson.At the press conference she said that, following an investigation, Singh was identified as a suspect, and, with the assistance of Edmonton Police and Lloydminster RCMP, he was located and subsequently arrested in Edmonton, where he resided.The motive for Singh's crimes remains unclear at this time as police confirm that he had no ties to the businesses affected and no ties to the City of Airdrie.Police confirmed that an investigation into the incident is ongoing, and they hope to figure out what the motive for this crime was.After being arrested, Singh was released on conditions and will appear in the Alberta Court of Justice on Oct. 22.