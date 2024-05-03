Alberta

UPDATED: RCMP make arrests in BC Sikh activist’s murder, Indian hit squads blamed

Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, BC, in July 2019.
Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, BC, in July 2019. Courtesy Ben Nelms/CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Edmonton Police Service
Police
Investigation
Arrests
Murders
Indian Government
Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Hit Squad
Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news