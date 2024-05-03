UPDATED: RCMP make arrests in BC Sikh activist’s murder, Indian hit squads blamed

RCMP police have arrested members of an alleged hit squad from India, living in Edmonton, that investigators believe was tasked by the Indian government with killing Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, BC in June. Sources said in Friday interviews with CBC News police are investigating possible links to three additional murders in Canada, including the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy in Edmonton.On the day Nijjar was murdered at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, sources said liquidation team members allegedly had played different roles as shooters, drivers and spotters. The men were arrested separately Friday during police operations in Edmonton. Sources said investigators identified the alleged hit squad members in Canada a few months ago and have been keeping them under tight surveillance.Karan Brar, 22, Karanpreet Singh, 28, and Kamalpreet Singh, 22, all Edmonton residents and Indian nationals, are facing first-degree murder and conspiracy charges. RCMP say they are non-residents who have been in Canada three to five years.RCMP say their connection to the Indian government is being investigated.RCMP Assistant Commissioner David Teboul said officials have been in touch with their counterparts in India, but described it as challenging and difficult."CBC News learned about the arrests and other information that might not be announced by police on Friday through extensive discussions with senior investigative and government sources and Sikh community members. The investigative and government sources spoke with CBC News on the condition that they not be named due to the sensitivity of the matter. The Sikh community sources expressed concerns about their personal security, so it did not disclose their identities.Nijjar was shot dead in June after evening prayers at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in in what appeared to be a co-ordinated attack. In August, Canadian officials informed Indian government representatives that Canada had intelligence linking it to Nijjar's killing.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in the House of Commons in September an investigation by Canadian security agencies has found Nijjar was murdered allegedly by Indian government agents. READ MORE: WATCH: Trudeau alleges Indian gov’t killed a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil“Over the past number of weeks, Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar,” said Trudeau. “Canada is a rule of law country.”The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said in November a targetted hit killed an 11-year-old boy and his father. READ MORE: Police say 11-year-old Edmonton boy intentionally murdered with his father in fusillade of bulletsAnother unrelated child with them was able to escape during the shooting. Edmonton resident Harpreet Uppal, 41, was well known to EPS.