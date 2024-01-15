RCMP officer who arrested David Menzies identified as Greg Dumouchel

The RCMP officer who had Rebel News reporter David Menzies arrested for colliding with him has been identified as Const. Greg Dumouchel. “Found him — Thanks @JAndrewKent,” tweeted Canadian business executive Shaun Rickard on Sunday..Dumouchel said on his LinkedIn profile he has worked as an RCMP officer since 2014, adding he has been a free agent, professional baseball player since 2008. He played for the Oakland County Cruisers in the Frontier League in 2010. For a few months in 2008, he was an outfielder at Ottawa Rapidz CAN-AM League. His education experience was studying marketing sports management at Lethbridge College from 2003 to 2005. His skills include being an outfielder/first baseman, baseball and scouting. Dumouchel and Picture Butte RCMP Const. Brittany Small talked to Picture Butte High School students in 2015 about the multiple dangers of the internet and sending inappropriate photographs online. He spoke of a time when teenagers used to keep their innermost thoughts and secrets locked up in a diary. Now teenagers post all kinds of information about themselves on Facebook for the world to see.A sea of upraised hands greeted him when he asked how many students had a Facebook account. Few students were able to guess the number of Facebook accounts worldwide was 1.4 billion.Menzies was arrested by police officers on January 8 after he attempted to ask Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland about the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). READ MORE: WATCH: Rebel News' reporter David Menzies arrested after trying to question FreelandWhile Menzies wanted to know why the Canadian government was not standing up to the IRGC, Dumouchel bumped into him to block him from confronting Freeland. He proceeded to grab him and push him up against a wall. “You’re under arrest for assault,” he said..Dumouchel could not be reached for comment in time for publication.