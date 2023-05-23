As crews worked through the long weekend to restore services to the Fox Creek townsite, Fox Creek RCMP responded to reports that several motorists were passing workers at high speeds.
Given the crew’s close proximity to the highway, limited visibility in the area due to smoke, and the reduced speed limit of 80 km/h, RCMP Traffic and Special Tactical Operations Units were deployed to aid in traffic enforcement on Highway 43 in the Fox Creek area.
Between 12 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Tuesday, a total of 50 vehicles were stopped. All digital and posted signage indicating the reduced speed limit has been in place since the reopening of Highway 43 on May 21.
The Alberta RCMP said disregard for posted speed limits and other safety signage, especially in communities affected by the wildfires, puts the lives of working crews and emergency responders at unnecessary risk.
The Alberta RCMP said it will continue to provide enhanced support for these communities to ensure the people working hard to re-establish services in these areas can do their jobs safely.
RCMP set up check stops in an 80 km/h zone where there was active crews roadside.
On Sunday, numerous vehicles were stopped at speeds ranging from approximately 115 km/h to 140 km/h. On Monday, numerous vehicles were stopped at speeds ranging from approximately 115 km/h to 130 km/h and on Tuesday well over 50 vehicles were stopped at speeds ranging from approximately 105 km/hr to 130km/h.
Several violation tickets were issued, and traffic enforcement efforts will continue.
The Fox Creek RCMP is informing motorists that driving behaviours that endanger the lives of anyone, including support workers and emergency crews "will not be tolerated."
Anyone with information concerning traffic offences in their area is asked to please contact their local RCMP or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8377 (TIPS).
