RCMP stop speeders in Fox Creek

RCMP stop speeders in Fox Creek

 Photo Credit: Alberta RCMP

As crews worked through the long weekend to restore services to the Fox Creek townsite, Fox Creek RCMP responded to reports that several motorists were passing workers at high speeds.

Given the crew’s close proximity to the highway, limited visibility in the area due to smoke, and the reduced speed limit of 80 km/h, RCMP Traffic and Special Tactical Operations Units were deployed to aid in traffic enforcement on Highway 43 in the Fox Creek area.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.