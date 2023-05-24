Smith presser

UCP leader Danielle Smith in Calgary Wednesday.

 Shaun Polczer

The first order of business for a re-elected UCP government would be the Taxpayer Protection Amendment Act, or Bill 1, Danielle Smith vowed in Calgary Wednesday.

Speaking at a media availability, Smith said the legislation would ensure no government would be able to increase personal taxes or “taxes on job creators” without a referendum. She said it would expand on the Act’s present protections against a provincial sales tax. 

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(6) comments

Free Canada
Free Canada

Pastor Art was announcing some things today too I understand. All of Arts announcements will be all over the news. UCP News will hardly be covered. LOL.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Danielle Smith has had to spend more time defending her no tax increase promise, than Notley had had to spend explaining her candidates and their affiliation with communists, has anyone in the MSM even asked Notley about her fellow communists? Or are they allowing her to skate on this one as well as all the other Hidden agenda” matters in the NDP party.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Pretty tiresome is it not FreeAlberta.... Im dead sick of it.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Sure is person one, I had little respect for the MSM years ago, I have absolutely none now.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Thats the leadership we need

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Nice move Danielle!

