Alberta

Recall Gondek leader banned from public libraries for collecting ‘illegal’ signatures

A few thousand people gathered at the Calgary Municipal Building to put their names on the petitions to have Mayor Jyoti Gondek recalled.
A few thousand people gathered at the Calgary Municipal Building to put their names on the petitions to have Mayor Jyoti Gondek recalled. Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Yyc
Civic Election
Calgary City Council
Yyccc
Petition
Competition
Calgary Major Jyoti Gondek
Recall Act

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news