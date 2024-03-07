Calgary mayor Jyoti Gondek is in a sea of troubled waters.
Calgary mayor Jyoti Gondek is in a sea of troubled waters.CBC photo
Alberta

Recall Gondek petition organizer gets meeting with mayor — after she refuses to sign petition

Loading content, please wait...
Calgary City Council
Petition
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek
Recall Act
Landon Johnston

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news