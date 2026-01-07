Alberta

Recall Nicolaides petition struggles to gather signatures as the collection deadline looms

The recall petition against Minister Demetrios Nicolaides has fewer than half the required signatures, as the deadline for canvassers to collect them approaches.
The Recall Nicolaides petition campaign is raising eyebrows and causing controversy. From left to right: Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides, Public Interest Alberta executive director Bradley Lafortune, Jay Procktor of the Alberta Teachers' Association, and Jennifer Yeremiy.
The Recall Nicolaides petition campaign is raising eyebrows and causing controversy. From left to right: Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides, Public Interest Alberta executive director Bradley Lafortune, Jay Procktor of the Alberta Teachers' Association, and Jennifer Yeremiy.
