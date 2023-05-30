Electronic balloting

All of Alberta’s advance vote was counted by electronic tabulators.

 Murray Lytle

Recounts are almost certain in a handful of Calgary ridings after tight election races Monday. 

Under the Elections Act, automatic recounts are triggered when the margin of decision is less than .1% or 100 votes, which means at least two Calgary ridings — Acadia and Glenmore — will be officially recounted.

Shaun Polczer 

(3) comments

private property
private property

Get rid of electronics in voting- there is too much fraud.

Paper Ballots- photo ids and scrutineers everywhere.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Anyone who has been paying even a little attention to elections in the last few years should be aware that Fraud is a major player. Almost 3/4 of the US Electorate believe that there was certainly fraud in the 2020 & 2022 elections.

Pullitzer, the inventor of the bar code, had his people hack into the Dominion Voting Machines with an I Phone in minutes . . . the Machines made in China had Wifi & Blue Tooth capability and could be programmed & controlled off site.

No Second Term President in History got more votes than Trump . . . yet Senile Joe Biden, who hid in the basement and could not get 2 dozen folks to show up at a rally, somehow got more Votes than Hillary or Barry Obama?

Millions of Fake Mail-in Ballots appeared, in 2020 some long after the polls were closed, which is against the law. But with all the Covid insanity they got counted.

Election day became Election Week . . . and now we are paying the price for the Fraud, which might even be WW III. But the Elites are back in control . . .

crexplorer
crexplorer

The electronic tabulators required a scan of a person's driver's licence, then a paper ballot printed out with QR code type stuff on it. So for those people who voted this way, elections alberta probably knows who voted for whom.

