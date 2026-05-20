Red Deer City Hall discusses funding for youth transitional housing

CALGARY — Red Deer's Housing and Homelessness Integration Committee met Tuesday to discuss the sustainability of funding for youth transitional housing.According to the agenda package, the committee’s Fund Adjudication Sub-Committee recently approved up to $254,284 in funding for a Youth Transitional Housing Program for the 2026/27 period.Committee members are also expected to discuss long-term funding solutions and potential advocacy efforts to support youth transitional housing beyond the current one-year funding term.The committee will also receive updates on:• Federal homelessness funding opportunities• Unsheltered homelessness and encampment initiatives• Housing and homelessness support programs currently being explored in Red Deer.Previous reductions in federal and provincial funding led to the closure of youth transitional housing supports in Red Deer, creating what the committee described as an “urgent and critical gap” in services, particularly for youth between the ages of 15-17.The committee will have their next meeting on June 16 to continue options on the future funding.