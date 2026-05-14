Red Deer courthouse to host rally in support of swarming victim

A rally in support of the Red Deer swarming victim and her family is being held Friday outside of Red Deer's downtown courthouse. According to a post shared on Facebook, guests are encouraged to wear a blue ribbon or blue clothing to represent peace, protection, unity, and anti-bullying awareness.The event is for the community to come together to support the young girl and her family. "Together we can spread kindness, awareness, and remind our children that bullying and violence are never okay," the post stated. The incident happened Monday when a 14-year-old girl was severely beaten by a group of teens. Viral video shows that none of the teens did anything to stop the attack..The principal of Hunting Hills High School in Red Deer has released a statement following the incident. "We understand that incidents like this are upsetting for students, families, and staff. Violence of any kind is taken extremely seriously, and we are working closely with the RCMP as they continue their investigation." they said in their statement. "As always, supports are available at the school for any students impacted by this situation." .A GoFundMe is still up and has extended to $18,000 after exceeding their original goal. Police are asking witnesses or anyone with video footage related to the assault to come forward as investigators work to determine what happened.Anyone with information is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2200. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers.