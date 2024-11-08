Red Deer doctor says Albertans will lose three years of their lives because of Smith

Red Deer family physician Dr. John Julyan-Gudgeon said Albertans “will lose three years of their lives each so that @ABDanielleSmith can enrich her crony-bros more.”To every Baby Boomer and Generation Xer who voted for Smith, Julyan-Gudgeon accused them of taking three years off their children’s and grandchildren’s lives. “Never let it be said that you weren't only out for yourself,” tweeted Julyan-Gudgeon. .Twitter user William the Destroyer responded by saying medical doctors are among the top three causes of death. “My personal opinion is their medicine is quackery and they are the #1 cause of death,” said William..Julyan-Gudgeon accused William of being naive. “To coin a phrase: ‘The wise don’t bother themselves with the opinions of the naive,’” he said..This ordeal comes after Edmonton intensive care unit physician Dr. Darren Markland joked about the attendees of a Smith rally having pre-existing conditions in 2023. .Edmonton doctor mocks people at Alberta UCP rally.“Y’all never gonna qualify for the private health insurance you voted for,” said Markland. Markland was speaking about the large number of elderly people waiting for a Smith rally near Calgary to start. .Julyan-Gudgeon, Smith, the Alberta Medical Association, and the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta could not be reached for comment in time for publication.