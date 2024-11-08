Alberta

Red Deer doctor says Albertans will lose three years of their lives because of Smith

John Julyan-Gudgeon
John Julyan-Gudgeon Courtesy John Julyan-Gudgeon/Twitter
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Children
Darren Markland
Smith Rally
Baby Boomers
Lives
John Julyan-Gudgeon
Cronies
William The Destroyer
Naivety

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news