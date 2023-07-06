There were some tense moments for the Mounties in Red Deer on Tuesday, resulting in a shot being fired from a service pistol.
A man stole a truck and a cop car but was eventually captured by the Mounties.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
On Tuesday, around 11 pm, the Red Deer RCMP Crime Reduction Team (CRT) was conducting an investigation into a stolen pick-up truck.
CRT was able to stop the vehicle utilizing a spike belt in the driveway of a rural residence on the C & E Trail, where the suspect exited the vehicle and an altercation ensued.
The RCMP said the suspect then jumped into a police car. In an attempt to stop the suspect, a Mountie deployed a Taser, but it was not effective.
The man reversed the vehicle, almost hitting officers, one of whom quickly discharged their service pistol, missing the suspect.
The man then fled the scene in the police vehicle.
Officers pursued the suspect into Innisfail and then onto Hwy. 2 northbound, where another spike was used, resulting in the suspect crashing the vehicle. He was taken into custody.
"No officers were injured during this incident. The suspect was taken to a local hospital for assessment and has since been released," the Alberta RCMP stated.
"He remains in police custody awaiting a Judicial Interim Release hearing on pending charges."
His name was not released due to charges not yet being laid.
The Alberta RCMP said it believes in processes that seek the facts and it’s important that processes taken to assess the actions of all those involved, including the police, are fair, transparent, and defendable.
"This is why, as soon as we became aware of this incident involving potential lethal force, we immediately initiated our internal review process and notified the Director of Law Enforcement, who assigned the investigation to the RCMP," the Alberta detachment said.
"An update will be provided when available."
(3) comments
Why do the RCMP(gestapo) get to use deadly force to protect themselves and average Canadians cannot?
Yup. They should take there guns away.
If some lowlife is trying to run cops over, he, she or it, needs to be put down.
