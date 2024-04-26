Red Deer UCP constituency group asks Smith to let independent MLA into caucus

A Red Deer constituency association requested Alberta Premier Danielle Smith welcome Independent MLA Jennifer Johnson (Lacombe-Ponoka) into the United Conservative Caucus. The NDP released an audio recording from 2022 that it claimed indicates Johnson is transphobic for saying schools producing transgender children are mixing feces into cookies. “Enjoy the cookies, I only put a teaspoon of poop in them, but it doesn’t matter because it’s only a teaspoon in the whole batch,” she said. While Johnson’s comments were regarded as offensive, the Red Deer-South Alberta United Conservative Party Constituency Association’s Board of Directors said she has made amends for them. The UCP MLA for Red Deer-South is Jason Stephan. “It is our view that the time has come to move past this incident and welcome Member Johnson into caucus,” said the board in a letter to Smith. The Alberta NDP called for Johnson to resign as a UCP candidate in May. READ MORE: Alberta NDP claim UCP's Johnson said "transphobic comments" about studentsThe board called Johnson “a well-liked individual who received over two-thirds support in last year’s election and will be a valued member of the United Conservative Caucus as she has shown in her continued support during legislative votes.” It said a testament of her character is her conduct from the time the incident became public until now, providing an apology to people offended by her remarks, reaching out to sexual minorities and meeting those who were willing to, and continuing to, represent her constituents in Lacombe-Ponoka. The board concluded by saying it urges her and the UCP to consider its request. “This is a request for unity rather than continued discord before it becomes a major issue within our party,” it said. “With a positive outcome, we can all move forward and continue with the good things being done.” Office of the Premier of Alberta press secretary Sam Blackett said Johnson will remain an independent MLA. “The Premier’s previous comments on this topic stand and there has been no decision made to reinstate MLA Jennifer Johnson to Caucus,” said Blackett. Johnson acknowledged in May Smith would be barring her from sitting in caucus if she was elected.READ MORE: Dropped Alberta UCP candidate says she wants to earn back party’s trust“This morning I had a productive conversation with the Transgender Equality Society of Alberta and I am willing to meet with any community group to educate myself on their concerns,” she said. “My intention is to earn my seat back on the United Conservative team, but should you give me the opportunity to be your MLA, I will continue to work tirelessly to stand up for the residents of Lacombe-Ponoka and represent you to the best of my ability at the legislature.”Johnson could not be reached for comment in time for publication.