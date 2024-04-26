Alberta

Red Deer UCP constituency group asks Smith to let independent MLA into caucus

Jennifer Johnson
Jennifer Johnson Courtesy Jennifer Johnson/Facebook
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Election
Alberta Ndp
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Sam Blackett
Jennifer Johnson
Caucus
United Conservative Caucus
Conduct
Red Deer South Alberta United Conservative Party Constituency Association
Amends

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news