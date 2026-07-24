Referendum TPA donation roundup: Albertans pour over $175k into independence advertisers

EDMONTON — Donations flowed into Alberta independence referendum third-party advertising groups over the last week, as financial contribution reports released on Friday revealed that Albertans donated $211,542 to federalist and nationalist TPAs between July 17 and 23. Driven by a pro-independence telethon held on July 18, nationalist TPAs collected $175,562 during the reporting period, bringing the movement's combined funding up to $634,412 since Premier Danielle Smith announced the independence referendum question on May 21. Keith Wilson and Tanya Clemens's TPA, "Let Alberta Decide," carried the financial load for the nationalists during the reporting period, raising $103,181 over the 7-day span, bringing their campaign total to $359,888 after registering with Elections Alberta on June 17. With their growth, Let Alberta Decide is over halfway to the $600,000 campaign allotment with roughly three months left before the referendum. .“Pathway to Independence,” the TPA with the second-highest campaign donations, maintained its place. The group, which, along with Let Alberta Decide and five other groups, participated in the telethon, raised $17,253 during the reporting period, pushing its overall total to $105,993. "We realize that we're sort of the underdog here," said John Bolton, the telethon's primary organizer, in an interview with the Western Standard on Monday. "People step up when they're the underdog and root for the underdog, so I think that's why it was successful, and I think we'll be successful along the way." “Stay Free Alberta,” who led the independence movement during the citizen initiative petition phase, reported another week with zero donations, despite participating in the independence telethon. .The most significant growth of the week came from the federalist TPA led by former Premier Jason Kenney and former MP Monte Solber, "Vote to Stay," which raised $29,800 during the week, improving their overall total to $51,696 after registering with Elections Alberta on June 2. Political strategist Stephen Carter's TPA, "Alberta's Voice," maintained its spot as the most-contributed-to federalist TPA on Friday, raising $6,180.00 in the period and elevating its campaign sum to $57,475.Their push is predominantly seen through Alberta's Voice's "No to the nine" campaign and their "Alberta Referendumb 2026" website. Federalist TPAs combined to raise $35,980 during the reporting period, upping the pro-Canada movement’s campaign total to $129,811. Alberta independence advocates have heavily scrutinized Thomas Lukaszuk's Forever Canadian TPA for months, claiming that he was violating advertising laws by touring Alberta in their "Unity bus" and handing out lawn signs in their fight against Alberta independence, without providing contribution reports. Lukaszuk has defended his actions by saying his group is not directly campaigning against the Alberta independence question in the referendum. Forever Canadian reported zero donations as of Thursday.