Alberta

Referendum TPA donation roundup: Albertans pour over $175k into independence advertisers

As the country is set to mark another Canada Day, a new national poll suggests most Canadians remain confident the country will stay together despite growing independence sentiment in Alberta and Quebec ahead of a potentially consequential political Fall.
As the country is set to mark another Canada Day, a new national poll suggests most Canadians remain confident the country will stay together despite growing independence sentiment in Alberta and Quebec ahead of a potentially consequential political Fall.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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