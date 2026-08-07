Referendum TPA donation roundup: Federalist groups gather support amid slow nationalist contributions week

EDMONTON — Third-party advertising groups advocating for Alberta to remain in Canada narrowed the gap with most nationalist TPAs during the most recent reporting period, though the pro-independence advertiser Let Alberta Decide continued its reign atop the weekly charts. According to the weekly contribution reports published by Elections Alberta on Friday, despite enjoying weeks of substantial financial support across many of the 16 pro-Alberta independence TPAs, the nationalist groups faced a decrease in donations between July 31 and Aug 6. .Alberta independence TPAs received $56,555.50 in contributions during the reporting period ending on July 30, but the nationalist groups' combined donations dipped roughly 48% to $29,377 in the last week. Their weekly total was largely salvaged by Let Alberta Decide, which is led by Keith Wilson and Tanya Clemens, who raised $18,528 and elevated their individual campaign total to over $396,621 since registering with Elections Alberta on June 17. Pro-Alberta independence TPAs have raised a combined $720,344 since Premier Danielle Smith announced the referendum question on May 21. .The six federalist TPAs lost the week, raising a combined $21,724, but the three most prominent "remain" groups ranked two through four on the period's leaderboard. Public Interest Alberta's TPA, Together-"No!," made one of the most impactful jumps of the week, raising $11,150 during the period to elevate their campaign total to $32,040 and rise three spots on the overall leaderboard. Together-"No!" has made the bulk of their donations due to max contributions from union groups, including the Alberta Teachers Association, Health Sciences Association of Alberta, Calgary & District Labour Council, and Calgarians for a Progressive Future, who each donated $5,000. Federalist TPAs have combined to raise $174,951 since May 21, and have three of the seven most financially supported groups on either side of the referendum. Both Forever Canadian and Stay Free Alberta reported zero contributions during the reporting period.