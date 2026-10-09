Referendum TPA donation roundup: Federalists double up nationalists on weekly contribution

EDMONTON — Federalist supporters outpaced Alberta independence advocates in donations to third-party advertising groups during the latest reporting period, slowing the nationalists’ momentum even as the nationalists maintain a large lead in total campaign contributions.Albertans donated more than $97,092 to third-party advertisers (TPAs) on either side of the referendum question between Oct. 2 and 8, according to reports posted by Elections Alberta on Fridaty. The seven pro-Canada groups received a combined $67,918, while the 16 nationalist groups received $29,174.The federalists topped the weekly leaderboard for a fourth consecutive reporting period. Their campaign total of $677,941 remains below the nationalists’ $1.1 million, built on a surge of pro-Alberta independence donations throughout the summer.The leading federalist group, Alberta’s Voice, was the top individual TPA of the week, raising $35,455. It is also the highest-funded pro-Canada TPA, with $322,509 in contributions since Premier Danielle Smith announced the referendum question in May..Stay Free Alberta topped the nationalist leaderboard, raising $14,230 during the week and bringing its campaign total to $69,228. Although it did not report any donations until the final week of August, Stay Free Alberta now ranks third among pro-independence groups in total campaign contributions.Let Alberta Decide, the highest-funded TPA on either side of the referendum campaign, saw donations dip during the week, adding $42 to its overall total of $587,780. It is $25,220 short of the $607,000 campaign limit, with 10 days remaining before referendum day on Oct. 19.Thomas Lukaszuk’s Forever Canadian reported $12,200 in donations during the week, bringing its reported referendum advertising total to $104,795.Forever Canadian signed a compliance agreement with Elections Alberta on Sept. 29 after an investigation found reporting violations dating back to Aug. 20. The group submitted its first contribution report on Sept. 25, but the agreement requires it to backdate donations to Aug. 20.As of Thursday, Albertans had donated more than $1.76 million to TPAs on either side of the Alberta independence referendum question.