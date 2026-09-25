Alberta

Referendum TPA donation roundup: Forever Canadian reports $48k in contribution first report

Thomas Lukaszuk speaking to federalist supporters.
Thomas Lukaszuk speaking to federalist supporters.WS: Will Vasseur
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