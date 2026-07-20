Referendum TPA donation roundup: pro-independence contributions nearing $500k

EDMONTON — Pro-Alberta independence TPAs generated over $56,000 in donations between July 10 and 16, according to financial contributions reports released by Elections Alberta on Friday, upping their overall total to $468,280. The "Let Alberta Decide" TPA, run by Keith Wilson and Tanya Clemens, widened their financial gap over the reporting period, bringing in $22,929 to lift their campaign total to $256,707, nearly $168,000 more than any other TPA. "Pathway to Independence," organized by Cory Morgan, remains the second highest contributed to TPA overall, finishing Thursday with $88,740 since registering with Elections Alberta on June 2. "Alberta's Voice," led by political strategist Stephen Carter, further solidified its position as the top federalist TPA during the reporting period, raising $6,370 to bring its total to $51,295 since May 25, and upping the "stay" side's campaign collection to $94,031. The Forever Canadian and Stay Free Alberta TPAs, which are run by the groups that led either side of the independence movement leading up to the referendum phase, have yet to declare any donations since registering with Elections Alberta. .As for the non-independence side of the referendum, "Alberta Advantage Immigrant Support Society," a TPA targeting Premier Danielle Smith's questions about more provincial control over immigration, has raised $9,630 since registering on May 4, though their total has been stagnant. The "Alberta Lawyers for Judicial Independence" TPA entered the referendum advertising game on Friday, becoming the first group to campaign solely against Smith's bid to secure greater provincial control over judicial appointments. Elections Alberta will publish the next round of contributions reports on their website on July 24.