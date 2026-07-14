Alberta

Referendum TPA donation roundup: pro-independence groups double federalist supporters in latest reports

Alberta independence supporters gathered to watch Mitch Sylvestre submit the Stay Free Alberta petition.
Alberta independence supporters gathered to watch Mitch Sylvestre submit the Stay Free Alberta petition. WS: Will Vasseur
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