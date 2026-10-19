Referendum voting hours extended at various locations across Alberta, delaying unofficial results

More than 100 voting locations across Alberta will remain open past the scheduled 8 p.m. closing time on Monday after late openings prompted Elections Alberta to extend voting hours.The extensions affect locations in Edmonton, Calgary and communities across the province, with some polling stations remaining open as late as 10 p.m.Elections Alberta said the extensions were authorized by Chief Electoral Officer Gordon McClure under section 4(3)(a) of the Election Act to ensure voters at affected locations receive the full advertised hours of service.The agency said the late openings were caused by various issues that have since been resolved.The extended hours will affect the release of unofficial results for Alberta's referendum. Results will begin to be released once the reporting site goes live, but only after all voting locations across the province are confirmed closed..Among the Edmonton locations facing extended hours are Westminster School in Edmonton-Glenora, which will remain open until 10 p.m., and Constable Daniel Woodall School in Edmonton-South West, which will stay open until 9:20 p.m.Corpus Christi School in Edmonton-Ellerslie and Matheson Seniors' Residence in Edmonton-Glenora will remain open until 9 p.m.In Calgary, several locations will stay open beyond 8 p.m., including Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Calgary-North, which will remain open until 8:44 p.m., and Ecole Madeleine D'Houet in Calgary-Mountain View, which will remain open until 8:33 p.m.Outside Alberta's two largest cities, extended hours include Gibbons Community Cultural Centre in Morinville-St. Albert, which will remain open until 9 p.m., and Cooper's Crossing School in Airdrie-East, which will stay open until 8:55 p.m.A full list of affected locations is available on the Elections Alberta website. Voting hours at locations not affected by the extensions remain 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.