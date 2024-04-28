Report finds Alberta’s independent schools experiencing massive growth

Independent school enrolment in Alberta has surged by 45% since the 2013/14 school year, according to a report conducted by Canadian think tank Cardus. This growth rate is triple what public and separate schools have seen, suggesting increased demand for alternative educational pathways among Alberta’s families. “Alberta’s diverse education landscape is a testament to the province’s commitment to empowering families with choice and fostering educational excellence,” said Cardus researcher and report co-author Joanna DeJong VanHof in a press release. “It’s critical that Alberta continues to champion meaningful pluralism in education, ensuring that all children have access to the learning environment that best suits them.”Cardus said Alberta stands out as a shining example of diverse kindergarten to Grade 12 education in Canada. It found it has 180 independent schools serving more than 40,000 students, underlining the significant role they play in the education system. Alberta boasts a unique blend of partially-funded independent schools, which add to the public education system. However, it said elite private independent schools are rare in Alberta, accounting for less than 9% of all independent ones. Most independent schools are community focused with fewer than 300 students. As Alberta continues to evolve as a hub of educational diversity, Cardus said it remains dedicated to advancing research-driven insights that inform policy decisions and contribute to the common good. “Alberta should continue to support independent schools that adhere to provincial standards, while also facilitating innovative, new independent school start-ups,” said DeJong VanHof. Ontario has seen explosive growth in independent schools, according to a 2022 report conducted by Cardus. READ MORE: Number of independent schools in Ontario grew by 52% since 2013“Unlike Quebec and every Western province, Ontario offers zero taxpayer funding for independent schools, yet many parents value them enough to pay for tuition over and above the taxes they contribute towards district schools,” said Cardus Education Director and report co-author David Hunt. “Ontario’s Ministry of Education, political leaders, researchers, the media, and the public should seek to understand why our neighbours, friends, and family members are making these choices.”