Betty Ann Williams

Betty Ann Williams, 86, died after she was attacked by three dogs in a northwest Calgary alley in June. 

An official report found the wrong priority level was assigned during a 911 call after a fatal dog attack on a Calgary senior last year that led to a longer response time.

Betty Ann Williams, 86, died after she was attacked by several dogs in the alleyway behind her home in the 1500 block of 21 Avenue N.W. on June 5, 2022.

(1) comment

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

"There were no charges laid against the owner of the dog."

Same old, same old. Every day our news is filled with cops, judges, DA's - anyone in the 'justice' system - turning a blind eye (see Ontario woman dies over not wearing a mask) or failing to prosecute (as above) or playing catch and release with dangerous criminals (too many to list) while innocent citizens pay the price.

I believe we need a good flush of all these systems.

