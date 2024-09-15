Report reveals true cost, drastic underfunding of universal childcare in Canada

A stark discrepancy exists between the funding provided under the Canada-Wide Early Learning and Childcare (CWELCC) agreement and the actual costs required to maintain high-quality childcare services based on numbers from Alberta, according to a report conducted by the Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs (AACE). While CWELCC is well-intentioned, it is underfunded, according to the report. To meet its demands, AACE estimated it would cost about $60 billion annually across Canada, which is far higher than the current funding allocated by the Canadian government. The AACE said the current CWELCC funding model is insufficient. It added the Canadian government’s allocation of $30 billion over five years falls far short of the about $60 billion annually required to support 100% of children with quality childcare programming.Childcare providers are facing serious financial problems because of underfunding, and many have been required to scale back essential services or face closure. This has led to the quality of care declining, and many childcare operators are struggling to maintain staffing and meet operational costs. The AACE said for the CWELCC to function effectively and sustain a high-quality childcare system, the annual cost would need to be around $60 billion. This figure comes from the enhanced model of childcare, which consists of comprehensive staffing, facility maintenance, and high-quality programming. Without increased financial support, it said it is likely to fail, leading to reduced quality of care, childcare centre closures, and a lack of access to affordable options. In response, it recommended a reassessment of the funding model and will advocate for policies reflecting the true cost of delivering high-quality childcare across Canada. The AACE concluded by saying this analysis underlines the urgent need for federal and provincial governments to collaborate on a sustainable funding solution to avoid a childcare crisis in Alberta and beyond. The AACE said in January private childcare operators were being strong-armed into accepting a deal for the Canadian government’s $10 per day childcare agreement with the Alberta government.READ MORE: Alberta childcare operators say they will ‘reluctantly’ sign on to Liberal’s $10 daycare agreementAACE Chair Krystal Churcher said childcare operators have no choice but to sign the 2024 Affordability Grant Agreement or face drastic service reductions and insolvency.“This decision should not be considered a win for the Alberta government, the Government of Canada, or for the childcare sector,” said Churcher..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.