Report says Alberta, Saskatchewan laggards in ‘decarbonizing’ electricity grid

Alberta, Saskatchewan and to a lesser extent, Nova Scotia remain the biggest barriers to achieving a net-zero power grid according to a new report by Natural Resources Canada aimed at informing future federal electrical policies.In what it calls a ‘daunting… challenge’ the final report from the Canada Electricity Advisory Council notes 90% of Canada’s electrical grid is already considered “non-emitting” with the exception of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Novo Scotia that rely on fossil fuel generation and calls on the federal government to change that.“For some regions of the country, the challenge of decarbonizing existing grids is daunting, despite significant progress in recent years. This is the case in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia and remote communities of the North, which have historically relied on fossil fuels for the bulk of their power generation,” it said..“Supporting these regions in their efforts to decarbonize their existing power systems is one challenge the federal government must take on.”The report, which lays out 28 recommendations for future federal policy initiatives, was “welcomed” into the public record by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson on Monday.The report recommends the establishment of a new government agency, or “champion to accelerate electricity project approvals” as well as an “energy efficiency accountability framework.” It also recommends implementing federal building code standards and expanding “funding for energy efficiency programs directed at lower-income Canadians” in addition to ‘updating’ appliance and equipment standards..“Setting new rules for cleaner power plants is already stimulating investments in lower-cost renewable energy and positioning Canada to be a global clean energy superpower,”Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault .Electricity presently accounts for about 20% of Canada’s primary energy needs. Not only is the government attempting to reduce emissions to zero, it also has to grapple with tripling the available electrical supply as the country ‘transitions’ from fossil fuels — hopefully at a reasonable cost.“Canadians come at energy from different perspectives. Some are primarily concerned about affordability and competitiveness, others about the effects of long-term climate change on our children’s future. For many, it's a matter of reliability — keeping the proverbial lights on,” it says.Though it didn’t single out specific areas of the country, “lack of consensus on the paths to net-zero between governments and different orders of government creates paralysis amongst investors, especially in reaction to policies that require longevity to properly function, like the carbon pricing system and the Clean Electricity Regulations.”.Those specific ‘clean energy regulations’ are at the heart of a Sovereignty Act challenge by the UCP government in Alberta, which runs counter to the report’s narrative.“Sub-national jurisdictions can provide support for the clarification of federal policies by working in a collaborative and constructive manner with the federal government through cooperative mechanisms and consultations,” it said.No surprise, Wilkinson and Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault welcomed the findings. “Setting new rules for cleaner power plants is already stimulating investments in lower-cost renewable energy and positioning Canada to be a global clean energy superpower,” Guilbeault said in a statement.