Alberta

Report says year-over-year Canadian rent prices declined for first time since 2021

Apartment rentals
Apartment rentals Courtesy David Horemans/CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Rent
Rent Increases
Burnaby
Fort Mcmurray
Onebedroom Residence
Twobedroom Residence
Property Types
Decline
Rentals.ca
Urbanation

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news