Reportedly fired B.C. conservative staffer linked to Republican Party of Alberta

EDMONTON — The B.C. Conservative caucus staffer linked to alleged out-of-province donations given to the Republican Party of Alberta (RPA) in 2025 was reportedly fired from his role as operations director on Wednesday after a leaked audio file surfaced in which he discussed "monetizing" time in office. “As of this morning I have directed my Chief of Staff to terminate the Director of Operations for the B.C. Conservative Caucus, effective immediately,” wrote B.C. Conservative leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay in an X post on Wednesday. Reports later emerged that Chung was the individual fired. .The firing comes weeks after a Toronto Star story published on Aug. 10 that detailed at least four $5,000 donations to the RPA in 2025 from individuals reportedly in B.C., including Chung. The alleged donations would violate Alberta's political party financial contribution laws, which require that donations come from Alberta residents. Chung is also the former executive director of the RPA. Former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney reacted to the firing in an X post, saying that it is "more proof of insane Alberta separatist corruption." "I have said for the past year that much of the Alberta separatist movement is a grift, with various groups raising funds for dodgy 'organizers,' with zero accountability or transparency," wrote Kenney. "They monetize people’s anger for profit.""Here is vivid proof. This creep was recently Executive Director of the fringe Alberta Republican Party, to which he was a max 'donor.'”Kenney is also calling for Elections Alberta to investigate the RPA’s finances. .The RPA was caught up in a scandal in April after a copy of Alberta's List of Electors was allegedly used to build the online public database for The Centurion Project, a group advocating for Alberta independence. "As all parties do, we conduct voter ID, contacting electors, solicitation of donors and promoting the party to permitted electoral Data," reads a statement from RPA leader Cameron Davies emailed to the Western Standard in May. "This can be done through third parties as well as directly from the party."Davies told the Western Standard that his party issued an immediate cease-and-desist order to all party vendors who had been granted access to the list.Elections Alberta and the Alberta RCMP are investigating the alleged issue of Alberta's List of Electors.