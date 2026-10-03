Republican workers on the ground in Alberta, says the Globe

EDMONTON — US Republican strategists reportedly travelled to Calgary to pitch Alberta Prosperity Projects on its 10X software, a system the Centurion Project used to campaign with a dataset allegedly from Alberta's breached electoral list. According to a Globe and Mail article published on Saturday, APP leaders, including CEO Mitch Sylvestre, met with the Republican strategists in January for a meeting brokered by Centurion Project leader and Alberta independence advocate David Parker. The story details how the delegates from 10X Votes, a software created and used in Michigan to help President Donald Trump win the state in 2024. The system pulls from voter lists and other available information to identify like-minded individuals who could be mobilized and bridge the gap in tight elections. .Parker reportedly brokered the meeting and did much of the talking. "They pitched it as it would be very helpful for our movement to get out to vote," said Sylvestre to reporters in May. "I looked at it. I asked if it was legal. They said, 'Yes.' I didn't believe it, so I backed away from it." Sylvestre told a similar story to the Globe and Mail, but he had previously not mentioned the 10X delegates. The story said Sylvestre was alarmed by the Americans who travelled to Calgary by private jet to meet with them, and about how the group proposed using APP's lists to build the dataset. "They showed me the app, claiming that it was going to be this wonderful thing," Sylvestre told reporters in May. "I looked at it for less than a minute, and then I said, No, we're not doing this." "And as a consequence of that, it actually fractured our relationship. Actually, David and I, for the last couple of weeks, haven't been talking based on the fact that I didn't want anything to do with what he was peddling." .Parker has been open about using 10X in the Centurion Project's effort to educate Albertans and swing them in favour of Alberta independence. The Centurion Project reportedly used Alberta's electoral list to build a dataset with information about almost every eligible voter in Alberta. Volunteers would go onto the website and "claim" individuals they knew, then became responsible for getting that person to vote in favour of Alberta independence. The Globe and Mail's story reports that Park launched the project weeks after their meeting with the APP.