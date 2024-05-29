Residential Schools survivor says bodies were just “disposed of” in call to action

The bodies were just “disposed of.” Dumped. Left to rot.That’s the position of the Vancouver-based Indian Residential School Survivors Society (IRSSS) who insists residential school operators — including the Catholic Church — just ‘dumped the bodies’.Director Juliette Singh, who claims to be a seven-year survivor of the residential school system also asserts a a 13-year career with Telus and 14 years with the RCMP, made the comments to Vancouver-based City News..“These professions have given me skills such as teamwork, communication, time management and critical thinking to be an influential contributor in resolving any issues. My career and personal accomplishments have given me success through complex challenges in my life,” she says on the group’s website.“Serving as a board member is an incredible opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the mission, goals, and people working for the IRSSS community. As a board member, I will utilize my expertise and experiences, whether in my personal life or during my career.”.The IRSSS are prominent opponents of what they call ‘residential school denialism’ particularly with respect to the book Grave Error: How the Media Misled Us (and the Truth about Residential Schools).In April, the group said it “vehemently condemns the dissemination of residential school denialism” within municipal spheres for denying the “genocidal reality” of the suffering of Canadian indigenous peoples.“As an organization committed to empowering survivors and families by amplifying their truths, IRSSS emphasizes the importance of acknowledging historical truths and the ongoing impact of colonial violence. Denialism only serves to perpetuate harm and hinder the healing process for survivors and their descendants,” it said. .Now, more than three years after Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc first announced that they had uncovered the graves of 215 children, it is now officially referring to the 215 as “anomalies” rather than confirmed graves on May 27.“With the help of a ground penetrating radar specialist, the stark truth of the preliminary findings came to light — the confirmation of 215 anomalies were detected,” reads the Day of Reflection statement.