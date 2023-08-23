Retired Calgary Bishop Fred Henry

Retired Calgary Bishop Fred Henry.

 Wiki Commons

Retired Calgary Bishop Fred Henry says he considers the fed's explanation about missing indigenous residential school children in Canada a prevailing “lie.” 

“Why is the Catholic Church not asking the federal government for proof that even one residential child is actually missing in the sense that his [or] her parents didn’t know what happened to their child at the time of the child’s death?” Henry said in an email to Toronto’s Catholic Register.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

kathryn.c.carter
kathryn.c.carter

Thank you, Bishop Henry. I totally agree with you that these matters which are being accepted as true have not been proven. This is not consistent with truth and reconciliation. Bless you.

Mila
Mila

Retired Calgary Bishop Fred Henry is a very brave man. Sadly, the Federal government has created a zeitgeist of fear. Given that there is talk of perhaps creating a criminal code offence of "denialism", people are afraid to speak up and tell the truth. Truly, this may as well be straight out of Solzhenitsyn's The Gulag Archapelago.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Then Justin Trudeau created and celebrated the very first Surfing in Tofino Day to mark the situation. Didn't Trudeau Sr. get rid of warehouses of documents because the cost was too high, or was that some other farsighted Liberal?

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Thank you, Bishop Henry, for speaking up. Hope your colleagues do the same, even though Pope Francis seems to have thrown you under the bus during his Canada tour last year.

