Revelstoke RCMP locate missing helicopter, one person dead

Revelstoke RCMP has confirmed a helicopter reported missing on Friday has been located at a crash scene in Glacier National Park. One person, who was the sole occupant of the helicopter, is confirmed to have died in the crash, according to a Sunday press release. Revelstoke RCMP said it is working with the Transportation Safety Board and the BC Coroners Service to determine the cause of the incident. The RCMP said on Saturday it was trying to find a missing helicopter. READ MORE: Revelstoke RCMP searching for missing helicopterOn Friday around 7 p.m., it said it was advised a helicopter travelling from Calgary had crashed. It said search efforts were ongoing at the time in Glacier National Park.