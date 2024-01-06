Revelstoke RCMP searching for missing helicopter

Revelstoke RCMP are trying to find a missing helicopter. On Friday around 7 p.m., Revelstoke RCMP were advised a helicopter travelling from Calgary had crashed, according to a Saturday press release. The RCMP said search efforts are ongoing at this time in Glacier National Park. The focus of these search efforts is locating the helicopter. No further details are available at this time. This ordeal comes after two people were confirmed dead after a chartered helicopter crashed near the Purden Ski Hill near Prince George, BC, in September. READ MORE: UPDATED: Two dead after helicopter crashes near BC ski resortThe RCMP said there were multiple people onboard the 7:45 a.m. crash 60km east of Prince George. “There were a total of six people on board the aircraft; regrettably, two of the individuals did not survive the crash,” said RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.