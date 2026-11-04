Alberta

'RIDICULOUS': Smith opposes Nenshi's gerrymandering allegations

Premier Danielle Smith speaking about UCP caucus unity following Alberta's referendum.
Premier Danielle Smith speaking about UCP caucus unity following Alberta's referendum. Legislative Assembly of Alberta: YouTube
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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Justice Minister Mickey Amery
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi
Alberta Electoral Boundaries Commission