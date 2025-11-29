Rob Smith wins UCP presidency while sovereignty slate falls short

The United Conservative Party elected its new provincial board Saturday afternoon at the party’s Annual General Meeting, where a competitive series of internal races drew high member participation and visible ideological divides.The returning officer took the stage to deliver the results, noting one remaining unresolved race due to an exceptionally close count.“We are recounting the race for Vice-President of Fundraising,” he told attendees. “It was very close, so we want to ensure the result is fully accurate.” He confirmed that the remaining eight positions had been finalized and were ready to announce..2025 UCP Provincial Board Election ResultsAccording to the returning officer, the following candidates have been elected:President: Rob SmithSecretary: Stacey VanderVeenVice-President, Communications: Samantha StankeNorthern Alberta Director: Vicki Kozmak-LeFrenseEdmonton Director: Abigail JohnsonCentral Alberta Director: Al BeilCalgary Director: Irma RobertsSouthern Alberta Director: Ed VandenbergThe announcement drew strong applause from delegates, many of whom described this year’s board vote as one of the most contested in the party’s history..Sovereignty-Aligned Slate Sees Mixed ResultsCandidates viewed as friendly to the Western independence movement, including Darrell Komick, Irma Roberts, Scott Payne, Vicki Kozmak-LeFrense, Samantha Steinke, Al Beil, Helen Holder, and Richard Mallett, saw mixed outcomes. Several secured regional positions but the slate failed to win key executive roles including the presidency.Komick, endorsed heavily by pro-independence activists, was unsuccessful in his attempt to unseat incumbent Rob Smith.The result reduces the likelihood of the party pursuing an internal vote on Alberta independence in the near future, despite months of pressure from sovereignty-focused members..Background: Independence Debate Blocked Before AGMEarlier in November, reporting revealed that the UCP board voted to prevent a dedicated session on independence from appearing on the AGM agenda. Alberta nationalist lawyer Jeff Rath told the Western Standard the vote had been tied until Smith, now re-elected, cast the deciding ballot.Rath accused Premier Danielle Smith of pressuring the board to shut down the discussion, claiming she would not tolerate a formal independence debate at this year’s meeting.Party leadership defended the decision, arguing that a partisan venue was not the correct setting for a topic they described as larger than the party itself.“There are independence supporters within the party,” Smith said at the time. “But if a political party becomes the face of the movement, it stops being grassroots.”Members retained the option of raising the topic during open microphone portions of the event, although many sovereignty organizers had hoped a favourable election result would open the door to a formal debate next year..Looking AheadWith most executive positions now held by candidates seen as cautious on sovereignty policy, insiders say a formal party referendum or structured independence vote is unlikely during the upcoming term.However, with several sovereignty-supporting candidates winning regional seats and thousands of members expressing support for the movement, many delegates believe the issue is far from settled.