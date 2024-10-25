​​Same pair robs Calgary vape store twice

A Calgary vape store has been targeted twice by the same group of robbers, highlighting concerns over rising crime and inadequate police resources.The first incident occurred on June 6, when three individuals entered the One Stop Vape Shop, grabbed items, and quickly fled in what authorities describe as a “grab and run.” Just a few months later, the store was hit again by two of the same men, this time involving both vaping products and cash, and the use of a gun to threaten the employee..Trudeau government set to ban most vape flavours.During the recent robbery, the assailants wore masks and identical clothing, making it clear to the manager that it was likely the same gang responsible for the June incident. The gun used in the latest robbery was confirmed by police to be a real firearm, escalating the severity of the crime.“We need more patrols around here,” said the One Stop Vape Shop manager. “There is a police detachment right across the street from us, but there are only two officers there.”.IN-DEPTH: UN Tobacco Report sparks global debate on harm reduction policies.The second robbery had a significant impact on a store employee, who was threatened with a gun during the incident. The employee has been off work and the manager fears that they might not return due to the trauma experienced during the robbery..BAT to introduce nicotine pouches in US.“We love our job, but after these robberies, it’s hard to feel safe,” the manager said. “The employee is really shaken up, and I’m not sure if they’ll come back.”The assailants in both robberies were described as two black men wearing the same shirts and pants. In the latest incident, they used masks to conceal their identities. They took vaping products and cash before fleeing the scene..Study finds one million non-smokers in England now vape.The manager provided video footage of the robbery to the police, showing the robbers entering the store, threatening the employee with a gun, and taking what they wanted in approximately three minutes.“We have plexiglass barriers to protect our employees, but these robbers still find a way to get what they want,” the manager explained. “It’s frustrating because we are doing everything we can to stay safe.”The area around upscale Chinook Mall, where the vape store is located, has seen a rise in homelessness and theft in recent months, making business owners increasingly worried about the safety of their employees and customers..Alberta’s new vaping tax harms the vaping industry.The manager also noted that another vape shop in south Calgary was recently held up with a gun, suggesting that the same gang is becoming bolder in their criminal activities. The repeated targeting of vape stores indicates a trend that could affect other businesses in the area.“We have to be vigilant and take extra precautions,” said the manager. “But without adequate police support, it’s difficult to feel secure. More patrols and better protection are essential. We want to feel safe while doing our job and serving our customers.”