San Diego water agency gives Calgary part of feeder main pipe

Help is on the way for the City of Calgary amid its water problems. The City of Calgary confirmed the San Diego County Water Authority helped it to source a piece of feeder main pipe. “It is currently being transported from San Diego to Calgary and will be arriving this week,” tweeted the City of Calgary on Sunday. “Stay classy, San Diego.”.Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek confirmed on Thursday two people who were working on the water main break on Wednesday were injured. READ MORE: UPDATED: Gondek says work has resumed on broken water mainGondek said these workers were taken to hospital, and they are not in critical condition. However, she said crews had instituted an immediate safety stop, so work on the pipe had been halted. Work resumed Thursday afternoon. The removed ruptured pipe was transported to another location for additional failure analysis.The City of Calgary declared a state of local emergency on Saturday to respond to the water feeder main break that has impacted its water supply.READ MORE: State of local emergency declared in Calgary as city tackles water crisisThe declaration was made at 8 a.m. on Saturday and aims to ensure a swift, safe restoration of the water feeder main.Gondek said the decision was made to prepare for all eventualities and to demonstrate its commitment to addressing the critical water situation.