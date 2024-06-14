Alberta

Sask company pleads guilty to importing stuffed hippo, giraffe

A Saskatchewan company has been fined $60,000 for importing a stuffed hippo, among others.
A Saskatchewan company has been fined $60,000 for importing a stuffed hippo, among others.EBay
Loading content, please wait...
Crime
Smuggling
Canada Border Services Agency
Endangered Species
Poaching

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news