Sask company pleads guilty to importing stuffed hippo, giraffe

Sometimes life is just better with a stuffie. That is, unless it’s an endangered species. Then it’s a crime.That’s because an unidentified Saskatchewan oilfield services company has pled guilty for improperly importing a stuffed hippopotamus, giraffe and other specimens subject to international rules to protect endangered animals..An Alberta numbered company based in Major, SK this week pleaded guilty in Saskatoon court to knowingly importing the mummified specimens of several large mammals without proper documentation from a company in Texas.According to a press release from Environment and Climate change Canada, the shipment was intercepted by the Canada Border Services Agency in Winnipeg. The company was forced to pay a $60,000 fine and the property was subsequently forfeited. Proceeds will be directed to the government’s environmental damages fund.The Canadian Environment and Climate Change Ministry outlined the charges and plea in a press release Thursday, stating the company violated the Wild Animal and Plant Protection and Regulation of International and Interprovincial Trade Act..The legislation enforces a treaty meant to limit trade in threatened exotic animals. An export permit for the original country of origin is required in an effort to reduce poaching.“Strong and effective enforcement of Canada’s wildlife protection laws is one of the tangible ways the Government of Canada respects its commitment to the conservation of wildlife species and their habitats,” it said.The seizure triggered and investigation which led to a search warrant of the company offices.There, a search uncovered several shipments of black bear, baboons and numerous animal carcasses listed under the legislation. Those included several kinds of African gazelle, a kangaroo, a boar with tusks, wildebeest, bison, water buffalo and red stag deer.According to Interpol, environmental and wildlife crime is one of the world’s largest and most profitable crime sectors and continues to grow as it pushes many species to the brink of extinction.