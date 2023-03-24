Sonya Savage

 By Dave Naylor

Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage will not seek re-election.

On Friday, a day after the spring session ended at the Alberta Legislature Savage made the announcement on Twitter.

(5) comments

jjt2
jjt2

Another Kenney supporter

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Probably out of energy from the spike protein genetic bio weapon.

Go get more vaxxx's slaves.

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Rides off into the sunset with that super-sucker-at-the-teat-of-the-citizens pension....

Nice

guest50
guest50

Thank God. As I live in her riding, It really burned me that I would have to vote for Sonya as the UCP candidate.

Nunyah
Nunyah

Yup she's absolutely useless and has accomplished absolutely nothing while in office. Just there for a fat pension.

