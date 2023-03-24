Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage will not seek re-election.
On Friday, a day after the spring session ended at the Alberta Legislature Savage made the announcement on Twitter.
"Over the past four years I've had the tremendous honour and privilege to serve as MLA for Calgary-Northwest and as minster of Environment and protected areas and minister of Energy," Savage said.
"After deep reflection, I have decided not to seek re-election and to spend more time with my family. I will continue to serve out my term and look forward to supporting Premier Smith and (help) my colleagues win the next election."
Savage then thanked Smith for the opportunities she received as minister of Energy.
"Alberta has a lot to be proud of as we continue to lead the world in responsible energy production, the race to net zero, carbon capture utilization and storage, critical minerals and the incredible future that hydrogen will offer our province and our country," Savage said.
"Minister Sonya Savage’s dedication and commitment to furthering Alberta’s energy interests and developing a Made-in-Alberta approach to responsible environmental stewardship of our natural resources will benefit Albertans for decades," Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said in a Friday statement.
"Although Sonya will be greatly missed, it is gratifying to know she will be able to spend more time with her best friend and husband, Eric, as well as their family."
Smith said she will work with Grande Prairie-Wapiti and the UCP Party to find a new candidate.
"Along with Grande Prairie-Wapiti, I will be working with the party and local constituency association to appoint a UCP candidate through Section 8 of our Candidate Selection Process so the candidate can get to work immediately keeping Calgary-North West a UCP stronghold on May 29," said Smith.
Also on Friday, Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews said he won't seek re-election for the UCP government.
READ MORE: Toews will not seek re-election
Toews made the announcement via Twitter Friday.
"After much deliberation, and prayerful consideration, I have decided not to seek re-election," Toews said.
"I do however, remain deeply committed to the conservative movement, to the UCP success and to its success this May."
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
(5) comments
Another Kenney supporter
Probably out of energy from the spike protein genetic bio weapon.
Go get more vaxxx's slaves.
Rides off into the sunset with that super-sucker-at-the-teat-of-the-citizens pension....
Nice
Thank God. As I live in her riding, It really burned me that I would have to vote for Sonya as the UCP candidate.
Yup she's absolutely useless and has accomplished absolutely nothing while in office. Just there for a fat pension.
