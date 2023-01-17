Struggling Albertans have been through enough, now they have to deal with deceitful people trying to cash in on Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's affordability payments utilizing a text scam.
Jamie Christensen alerted the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) about the scam after he received the text on Monday.
"Congratulations! You qualified for Alberta's Affordability Action Plan relief payment. Fill out the secure form linked below to deposit your first payment," the text read sent from 1-780-260-0936.
Christensen clicked the link and was then redirected to a banking screen to choose his financial institution. He then stopped what he was doing and dialed the EPS.
"The EPS won't deal with it. They told me to call the government fraud department." Christensen said.
"I'm very disappointed in the EPS for not taking my call seriously and telling me to call another place."
Therefore, Christensen did. He then alerted the Western Standard to find out if this was in fact a scam.
The Western Standard confirmed the text is in fact a scam.
"Albertans have been banking and shopping online for over a decade. Online services are nothing new, and neither are the scammers who seek to take advantage of the unsuspecting public," Minister of Technology and Innovation Nate Glubish said in an emailed statement.
"It has always been important to take steps to interact safely online. If you receive an email or a text that seems fishy, it is probably a phishing scam. Trust your instincts, and don’t take the bait."
The UCP says monthly $100 affordability payments for families, seniors, and vulnerable people will start receiving their payments by January 31.
Albertans can act now to get ready with a new portal launching on January 18.
Starting this month, six months of affordability payments will begin for Albertans through an application and distribution which the provincial government says is a "system that is fast, effective and safe."
“Our government is committed to keeping Alberta affordable," Matt Jones, minister of Affordability and Utilities, said.
"By the end of January, most Alberta seniors and families will be able to apply for and receive monthly affordability payments that will provide real relief and help to offset inflationary pressures.”
Glubish noted one of the best ways to protect yourself online is to ensure the email account you are using to sign up for services, including government services, has a strong password and that you do not share that password with anyone.
"Alberta’s government will never contact you asking for your password. There are excellent cybersecurity tips available by visiting alberta.ca and searching ‘cybersecurity’.”
