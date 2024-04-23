Scheer, Stubbs say Trudeau Liberals embody ‘definition’ of Marxist economic doctrine

Forget shades of pink, the Trudeau Liberals are Marxist red to the core.That’s the word from former Conservative leader Andrew Scheer who told a Calgary audience Tuesday the federal government in Ottawa is philosophically and diametrically opposed to the views of mainstream Canadians — especially in terms of economic policy.Appearing alongside shadow natural resources critic Shannon Stubbs at the spring meeting of the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors (CAOEC) each said the Trudeau government is defined by all the classic central planning, top heavy policies of a bonafide Marxist administration..That’s because they can’t claim any sense of accomplishment if it doesn’t come directly from top-down government policies that intrude beyond their level of jurisdiction.“What's actually at play here is a clash in philosophies,” Stubbs said as Scheer nodded in agreement.“Conservatives believe in limited government and private sector investment in free markets. What clearly Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cohorts believe in is a Marxist approach to the economy… top down government centralized planning, that's what's embodied in there, (in the) Just Transition Bill C 50.”.Likewise, Scheer said policies designed to wreck the energy industry are just that, a deliberate attempt to create a self-fulfilling prophecy. “It's important for everyone to know that that is a feature not a bug of (Liberal) political legislation,” he said.“It was a desired outcome that they could politically say there was no business case for this project or that project because the private sector components pulled out. Well, they pulled out because of the lack of certainty, the moving goalposts and it was never a case we've looked at whether it was pipeline project or LNG proposal. .“That to me would be like a restaurant that closes at supper time, and then gives food or to other people.”Andrew Scheer.Case in point: LNG. Trudeau continually insists there isn’t a business case for LNG because he’s deliberately tried to make sure there isn’t one. Instead, Liberal policies aimed at stifling development of Canada’s natural gas resources could instead be used to reduce emissions in countries like India while supplying allies with much needed supplies of secure energy. “It was never because there wasn't a market case for that. We've had Japan, Germany, Greece, come and ask us to sell them our natural resources or LNG. And Justin Trudeau said there was no business case when he had a customer in the door,” Scheer said. “That to me would be like a restaurant that closes at supper time, and then gives food or to other people.”